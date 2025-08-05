Cooler temperatures lowering wildfire behaviour for blaze west of Quesnel

The fire has shown no growth since Sunday, Aug. 3

The Snaking River wildfire west of Quesnel has shown no growth over the past two days.

In BC Wildfire Service's (BCWS) Tuesday update, the blaze remains at 1,168 hectares, which it has been listed at since Sunday, Aug. 3.

"The past two days of cooler temperatures and increased humidity have helped to moderate fire behaviour with mostly Rank 1 and pockets of Rank 2 being observed," said the BCWS update. "As a result, there was no significant growth in the fire. These improved conditions continue to aid ground crews in making good progress on suppression efforts."

Despite this, all evacuation alerts for the properties within the fire's vicinity remain in effect. More information on this alert is available on the CRD Emergency Operations website here: cariboord.ca/EOC. The Nazko First Nation implemented an evacuation alert for its community, which also remains in effect.

On Tuesday, ground crews are continuing to set up water delivery systems and start mop-up operations to advance suppression efforts on the west and east flanks, progressing south towards the heavy equipment crews.

"These efforts will further secure the perimeter of the fire and prevent growth outside of control lines," said BCWS' update.

BCWS is also conducting a plan to use an aerial ignition on the southwestern corner of the fire, which will cover up to 140 hectares and could occur as early as Tuesday. It will only proceed if conditions are favourable.

"The goal of this operation is to remove unburnt fuels between the fire’s edge and pre-established control lines," said BCWS. "Removing the available fuel is a key strategy in wildfire suppression. By doing this, we reduce the risk of uncontrolled fire growth and allow suppression efforts to be carried out under more suitable and controlled conditions, improving both efficiency and effectiveness."

While crews continue to battle the blaze, the wildfire service added that it has reached around half of its goals in battling the blaze.

In total, BCWS has 83 ground crews on scene, seven pieces of heavy equipment, helicopters patrolling the fire from the sky, and structure protection personnel and crews on scene.

The fire is 65 kilometres west of Quesnel and can be seen from the city, Highway 97, and surrounding areas. It remains out of control.

The blaze was discovered on July 31, with lightning being the suspected cause.