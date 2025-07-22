Cops for Cancer take first practice ride to honour fallen Prince George teammate

The practice ride, which was escorted by the RCMP, sheriff, and EHS took place on Sunday, July 20

On Sunday, July 20, many riders of the Cops for Cancer Tour de North ride took part in the first practice ride since community member Shane Kelly died during a practice ride on July 7.

On Monday, July 7, Kelly and a member of the Prince George RCMP were practicing for the event when they were struck by a vehicle. Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Kelly, a community member who was was set to take part in his first Tour de North ride and passionate about supporting several Canadian Cancer Society and other cancer-related charitable events died due to his injuries on July 10.

In the first practice run since the incident on Sunday, the riders were escorted by the RCMP, the sheriff, and members of BC emergency health services.

"We want to give a huge thank you to everyone who came out to send us off yesterday at the Memorial Ride for Shane Kelly," stated a post on the Cops for Cancer Tour de North Facebook page. "We are humbled and grateful to receive such overwhelming community support."

Only members of the 2025 Cops for Cancer team took place in Sunday's ride.