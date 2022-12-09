Cops nail 17 shoplifters in Victoria crackdown

Weapons were seized and thousands in stolen merchandise were recovered in the three-day project

VicPD arrested 17 people and recovered weapons and thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise during a recent crackdown on retail theft. (Courtesy of VicPD)

A recent retail theft project undertaken by VicPD resulted in 17 arrests and thousands of dollars in recovered merchandise.

The project, carried out between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, targeted prolific property crime offenders, according to police, and was launched in response to concerns from retail and security staff about an increase in violence and safety concerns related to shoplifting, according to a news release.

In total, $5,000 of stolen merchandise was recovered and weapons were seized as part of the project’s arrests, which included knives, bear spray, and airsoft replica pistols.

The stolen merchandise included high-end jackets and athletic gear, Lego, and other toys.

