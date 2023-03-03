The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC)

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC)

Coquihalla Highway closed southbound due to vehicle incident

The highway has had a snowfall warning since Wednesday afternoon

Update 8:05 a.m.

The Coqiuhalla Highway’s southbound lanes will be closed until at least 10 a.m. due ot a vehicle incident. According to DriveBC, major delays are expected and an assessment is in progress.

Original

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound between Hope and Merritt due to a vehicle incident.

The closure is at Ladner Creek Bridge and all southbound lanes are closed. According to mutliple posts in the Coquihalla Road Reports Facebook group, a semi-truck has crashed into a power pole and BC Hydro is on the way. There is no power outage in the area.

All northbound lanes are open. DriveBC’s next update will come at 8 a.m.

Since Wednesday afternoon, the highway has had a snowfall warning. The warning got extended by Environment Canada on Friday morning as another 5-10 centimetres is expected. Heavy snow is expected to slow down as Friday goes on.

More to come.

READ MORE: WestJet plane makes emergency landing in Kelowna due to engine fire

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayHighway 5KelownaOkanaganSnow

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ottawa gives B.C.’s CO2 storage regulations stamp of approval

Just Posted

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor talk to the press at the Cowichan Community Centre on Jan. 26. MacGregor has been a vocal critic of the federal government’s actions on freighter anchorages off of Vancouver Island. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Transport Canada rejects ban on freighter anchorages off of Vancouver Island

The federal government must state its intention for the future of the Vancouver Island Rail Corridor by mid-March. (Photo by Mike Bonkowski for Island Corridor Foundation)
Vote on future of Island rail corridor prompts First Nation board members to resign

In Saanich, there is a “hotel-inspired” estate at 4823 Major Rd. that is on the market for nearly $7.9 million. (Realtor.ca photo)
‘Hotel-inspired’ Saanich estate on sale for $7.9M even as Victoria real estate sinks 36%

Timothy Jones, who was wanted on a Canadawide warrant, was arrested by Victoria police Thursday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police pepper spray Victoria man armed with shard of broken glass