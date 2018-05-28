Two girls almost drowned Saturday, after an electrical cord dangled into Cowichan Lake. (Andrea Rondeau/Gazette)

Electrical cord leads to near drowning at Vancouver Island lake

The two received a shock from the cord touching the water, and they panicked

An electrical cord dangling in the water of Cowichan Lake almost led to a double drowning on Saturday afternoon.

According to RCMP, a homeowner on North Shore Road was working on a house boat and had run an electrical cord from his home down the dock. The cord made contact with the water while two girls, one of whom is related to the homeowner, were swimming.

The two received a shock from the cord touching the water, and they panicked, leading to what Cpl. Tammy Doulgas, RCMP media relations officer, described as a near drowning experience.

The girls were removed from the water and treated at the scene by EHS. Neither were injured, though they were shaken up.

“Steps have been taken to rectify the situation,” Douglas said. “Both the fire department and building inspector will be following up on the matter.”

Previous story
Pedestrian hit on Beach Drive in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Pedestrian hit on Beach Drive in Oak Bay

Oak Bay first responders as drivers to avoid Beach Drive near Margate… Continue reading

Saanich firefighters battle structure fire in Royal Oak

No one was home at the time and a cause has yet to be determined

Herowork to transform Victoria’s Mustard Seed locations, improve food services

Esquimalt distribution centre gaining commerical kitchen, dignity market slated for Queens Avenue

Victoria Police seek missing 83-year-old woman

Leticica Byrch was last seen Monday morning in the 1200-block of Balmoral Rd.

UPDATED: Elizabeth May pleads guilty, fined $1,500 in pipeline protests

Federal Green Party Leader was one of more than 150 people facing criminal charges

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Electrical cord leads to near drowning at Vancouver Island lake

The two received a shock from the cord touching the water, and they panicked

After Hammy, another deer netted on the North Coast

A large buck was seen wearing green fish net headgear in Prince Rupert, B.C. on May 28

Foreign affairs minister heads to Washington as NAFTA hangs in balance

Canada’s latest reprieve from potentially crippling U.S. tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum expires June 1

Hackers say they have client data from BMO and CIBC

The banks say they are conducting a thorough investigation

Supreme court upholds B.C.’s drunk driving laws

Constitutional challenge on 90-day prohibitions dismissed

Saanich Police rescue trio of ducklings from drain

No word whether their names were Huey, Dewey and Louie, but a… Continue reading

Video: Kayakers jump into action to rescue dog from raging B.C. river

Ivory the Silver Lab from the Shuswap is safe and sound after falling in to the raging Adams River

Tim Hortons offers limited-edition breakfast to celebrate National Donut Day Friday

Tim Hortons is set to celebrate National Donut Day June 1 with a limited-edition Food Mash-Up

Most Read