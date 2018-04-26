Cordova Bay atop Greater Victoria elementary schools in Fraser Institute rankings

“It’s bad science… hopefully this is the last one,” says local union rep of ranking

Cordova Bay elementary (pictured above) is listed as the top ranked public elementary school in Greater Victoria by the Fraser Institute based on its 2017 results.

Cordova Bay elementary is ranked as the top public school in Greater Victoria according to the Fraser Institute Report Card that ranks B.C.’s elementary schools.

Independent schools fill the first eight spots in Greater Victoria with Cordova Bay coming in ninth.

The Fraser Institute released the ranking, for 946 schools, last week. Fraser Institute’s latest secondary school ranking is yet to be released (see the 2015 secondary school rankings below).

Vice president Darren Companion (an Oaklands teacher) of the Greater Victoria Teachers Association is among those in the B.C. Teachers Federation union that have long disagreed with the Fraser Institute ranking.

Companion says the union doesn’t see a value in these tests enough to create a B.C. wide ranking.

Here we go again. The Fraser Institute has released its bogus rankings of #bced schools. These rankings are useless clickbait and serve no academic or social purpose. They are simply an attempt by a right wing “think tank” to get attention. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/6qp8orjIKp — BCTF (@bctf) April 21, 2018

“We’re disappointed that the government chose to continue these rankings,” Companion said. “There was discussion that these would discontinue, hopefully this is the last year.”

With teachers rolling out a diverse curriculum, and as each class has a different set of circumstances, it’s too much to base the success of a school on one test.

“It’s bad science,” Companion said.

The GVTA vice president noted that parents can communicate any concerns with the teacher, those are always welcome.

“I’d much rather see the focus stay on [the entirety] of the curriculum.”

On that note, here are the Greater Victoria elementary schools (independent) ranked out of 946 in B.C. by the Fraser Institute on reading, writing and numeracy, possibly for the last time. Some are not ranked, such as downtown Victoria’s South Park and James Bay elementary schools.

Saint Michaels 23 Campus View 215 Cloverdale Traditional 484 Kelset 640 Crystal View 795 Christ Church Cathedral 30 Lochside 229 Deep Cove 484 Eagle View 679 Happy View 809 St. Margaret’s 30 Macaulay 229 Sir James Douglas 504 Victor Brodeur 696 Braefoot 816 St. Joseph’s 70 Margaret Jenkins 256 Keating 538 Brentwood Bay 711 George Jay 846 Glenlyon Norfolk 48 Pacific Christian 294 View Royal 560 Oaklands 711 Ruth King 849 Maria Montessori 95 Torquay 315 Marigold 595 Northridge 711 Quadra 859 Selkirk Montessori 103 Hans Helgesen 382 Frank Hobbs 608 Sidney 733 John Stubbs 891 St. Patrick’s 144 Hillcrest 382 McKenzie 608 Tillicum 771 Wishart 898 Cordova Bay 144 Doncaster 432 Prospect Lake 608 Strawberry Vale 771 Victoria West 918 Willows 193 Lake Hill 456 Rogers 640 Lakewood 795

Fraser Institute’s 2015 Greater Victoria secondary school ranking:

St. Michaels University 15

Glenylon Norfolk 15

St. Margaret’s 36

Claremont 71

St. Andrew’s 108

Oak Bay 108

Mount Douglas 142

Pacific Christian 173

Stelly’s 193

Reynolds 198

Royal Bay 214

Spectrum 226

Lambrick 226

Vic High 246

Belmont 260

Esquimalt 264