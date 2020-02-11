Coroner adds comments for inquest into Oak Bay teen’s overdose death

Photos of Elliot Eurchuk at different stages of his short life. The Oak Bay teen died of a fentanyl overdose in April 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)

The B.C. Coroner’s office released a verdict with coroner comments Monday on the 2018 overdose death of 16-year-old Oak Bay resident Elliot Eurchuk.

Eurchuk was found dead in his home on April 20. He died from a fentanyl overdose with cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine also in his body.

A coroner’s inquest was held between June 18 and 27 of 2019 – at the request of Eurchuk’s parents Brock Eurchuk and Rachel Staples – to determine what society can learn from Eurchuk’s death. Evidence from people and agencies involved in Eurchuk’s life revealed that he had used opioids and other narcotics before he was prescribed opioids for four major surgeries in 2017 due to sports injuries.

The original inquest included jury recommendations from the minister of health and minister of education to develop a plan to transition youth from health care facilities back to community-based services. The minister of education also recommended a process for early detection of mental health and substance use disorders within the schools, and to provide education to students, parents or guardians, teachers and administrators on mental health and substance use disorders.

Monday’s release included further comments on the inquest from presiding coroner Michael Egilson. Among the key findings was the inconsistency when transitioning youth from acute care facilities to community-based services.

“…[It’s what is] required in order to ensure continuity of care and adequacy of support to young people.”

Egilson also noted that early detection of mental health and substance use disorders was heard as a best practice in the prevention of prolonged drug use and dependence in youth.

The inquest had previously explained how Eurchuk was in and out of hospital care due to narcotics. He overdosed in hospital in February 2018 but was brought back to life by Naloxone. Soon after in March 2018, he was brought to the emergency department at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver due to a decreased state of consciousness. He was there only for a short period of time and no drug testing was undertaken.

The inquest reported that Eurchuk “usually obtained his drug supply through a website where drugs are rated by visitors.”

Egilson added that there are no long-term residential treatment facilities for youth on Vancouver Island, suggesting that as something to be considered. This corresponded with a claim from Eurchuk’s parents that on Feb. 14, 2018, four days after Elliot’s overdose in Victoria General Hospital, his parents said he was discharged with no plan or supports in place to address the addiction.

The B.C. Coroners Service is not a fault-finding agency and the jury must not make any finding of legal responsibility – it gathers the facts surrounding why a death took place in order to provide an independent service to the family, community, government agencies and other organizations.

