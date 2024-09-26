Coroner and police called to work site near Nanaimo's Diver Lake

Incident happened at site on 3700 block of Shenton Road, Wednesday, Sept 25.

Nanaimo RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service were at the scene of a construction site near on the 3700 block of Shenton Road this afternoon.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews also rushed to the location shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.



A police press release stated that investigators were called to the scene of a "workplace incident," but did not elaborate further about what happened.

Police officers and a coroner were still at the site at about 3:30 p.m. and, according to the RCMP press release, the investigation is ongoing.