 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Coroner and police called to work site near Nanaimo's Diver Lake

Incident happened at site on 3700 block of Shenton Road, Wednesday, Sept 25.
Chris Bush
Chris Bush
240925-nbu-3700blk-shenton-p9251549
A workplace incident that occurred Wednesday, Sept. 25, is under investigation by Nanaimo RCMP.Chris Bush

Nanaimo RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service were at the scene of a construction site near on the 3700 block of Shenton Road this afternoon.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews also rushed to the location shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25. 

A police press release stated that investigators were called to the scene of a "workplace incident," but did not elaborate further about what happened.

Police officers and a coroner were still at the site at about 3:30 p.m. and, according to the RCMP press release, the investigation is ongoing.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Chris Bush

About the Author: Chris Bush

As a photographer/reporter with the Nanaimo News Bulletin since 1998.
Read more

More News

Eby announces plan in Chilliwack to double B.C. trades-training seats
Eby announces plan in Chilliwack to double B.C. trades-training seats
Escalating cost-of-living unescapable factor in B.C. election
Escalating cost-of-living unescapable factor in B.C. election
‘Localized’ fire leads to partial shutdown of Trail zinc plant
‘Localized’ fire leads to partial shutdown of Trail zinc plant