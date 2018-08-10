Coroner confirms Lake Cowichan body that of missing Oak Bay woman

Gladys Barman located 11 km from where her car was found

The BC Coroner’s Service confirmed today that the woman found dead near Lake Cowichan was a missing Oak Bay woman.

The body of Gladys Barman was found Aug. 1 by the Cowichan Search & Rescue Team, 11 kms from where the woman’s vehicle had been located. As foul play was not suspected, the Coroners Service was the lead and began working to positively identify the deceased, Oak Bay Police say.

The OBPD notified her next-of-kin and they continue to ask for their privacy.

“We would like to sincerely thank our law enforcement partners for following up on the many tips throughout Vancouver Island,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties in a news release. “We would like to thank the media for keeping the public informed and encouraging tips.”

Barman, 82 was reported missing on July 5.

Bernoties also thanked the SAR team that worked to locate Barman despite “difficult conditions and a vast area.”

“Importantly, we’d like to express our sincere condolences to the loved ones of Ms. Barman,” he added.

 

