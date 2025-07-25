Coroner's inquest called for death of Shuswap man in 2020 police incident

Circumstances will be reviewed in Burnaby from Sept. 8-19

A coroner’s inquest will now be reviewing the circumstances surrounding the 2020 death of a man shot by police in Tappen, B.C.

The BC Coroners Service announced the inquest on July 24 for Jeremy Charles Myrhaug, who died following an incident involving Salmon Arm RCMP on Jan.8, 2020.

Under the BC Coroners Act, inquests are “mandatory for any deaths that occur while a person was detained by or in the custody of a peace officer.”

Myrhaug died following a standoff with the RCMP, who were responding to reports of serious mischief at a rural property north of Shuswap Lake.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC investigated the incident and concluded that the “officers involved were not negligent in their use of tear gas, and there are no reasonable grounds to conclude the officer who shot the driver of a vehicle driving towards him did so unlawfully.”

Myrhaug was 40 years old at the time of his death.

The inquest will be held in Burnaby on Monday, Sept. 8, and is scheduled to continue until Friday, Sept. 19.

Residing coroner John Knox and a jury of five people will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding this death.

They are, however, non-fault finding public inquiries meant to bring circumstances to light. That includes determining facts related to the incident such as the how, where, when and why of the death, and the classification for it. Inquests also serve to make recommendations where appropriate to prevent similar deaths, and to ensure public confidence that the "circumstances surrounding the death of an individual will not be overlooked, concealed or ignored."