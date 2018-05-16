Andre Boucher in Victoria in 2012. Boucher became critically ill while in Saanich Police custody in 2016 and died a few days after. Facebook photo Andre Boucher in Victoria in 2012. A coroner’s report on May 16 confirmed Boucher died of natural causes, having suffered a brain aneurysm while in Saanich Police custody in 2016 and died a few days after. Facebook photo

Coroner’s inquest confirms man suffered brain aneurysm in Saanich Police custody

Andre Boucher fell terminally ill while in Saanich Police custody in 2016

A coroner’s inquest found that Andrew Claude Boucher, who fell terminally ill while in Saanich Police in 2016, died of natural causes.

Boucher had been arrested for public intoxication, believed to be alcohol, on July 27 of 2016. He was 60 years old at the time and was taken into custody and placed in a police cell. The next morning the attending officer found Boucher inattentive and he was transported to Victoria General Hospital on July 28, where he died over a week later on Aug. 7.

The coroner’s report, released Wednesday following a coroner’s inquest at the Victoria Law Courts, said that Boucher suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage, or brain aneursym.

The report said the ruptured cerebral artery was due natural causes.

Boucher had moved to Victoria from Quebec a few years earlier.

