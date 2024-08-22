Coroner's inquest will examine 2018 death at Nanaimo ferry terminal

Jerry Robert Smallwood, 39, died in police-involved incident at Departure Bay terminal

A coroner's inquest will be held this fall to examine a man's death in an RCMP-involved incident in Nanaimo in 2018.

In a press release, the B.C. Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General said an inquest will be held at the law courts on Front Street in Nanaimo on Nov. 12, looking into the death of Jerry Robert Smallwood, 39, who died on May 8, 2018.

On that day, Nanaimo RCMP officers and the Island District Emergency Response Team were called to the ferry terminal at Departure Bay for what was referred to as a "violent car-jacking incident" that had taken place elsewhere in B.C. There was a takedown, police told the News Bulletin at the time, and the suspect suffered serious injuries which resulted in his death.

The Independent Investigations office of B.C. was subsequently notified, and its investigation found that police did not commit any offence.

This fall's inquest will determine the facts pertaining to the death, including, "how, when, where and by what means the individual came to their death, as well as a classification for the death," noted the press release, and will provide recommendations in order to prevent similar deaths from happening and to ensure details about the death are not concealed.

The hearing will be heard presiding coroner Larry Marzinzik and a jury.



