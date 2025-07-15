Officer stabbed in the face at max-security prison in Agassiz

Victim treated at outside hospital

A correctional officer at Kent Institution in Agassiz has been assaulted, according to a release from Correctional Service Canada.

The incident took place on Monday, July 14. John Randle, regional president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers, said at about 8 a.m., the officer was randomly attacked during a routine patdown and stabbed in the side of the face.

The staff member has been evaluated and was treated at an outside hospital, receiving stitches on his face and being released a few hours later. The assailant was quickly restrained, and Randle said the UCCO is pushing to have the inmate sent to the special handling unit.

The CSC and local RCMP are investigating the incident.

"The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system," the CSC stated. "In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures."