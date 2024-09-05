Correctional officer stabbed at Kent Institution in Agassiz

Charges recommended following Sept. 1 incident

A Kent Institution correctional officer is recovering from a stabbing injury sustained during an incident at the Agassiz-area maximum security institution on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Union of Canadian Correctional Officers regional president John Randle said the officer was involved in breaking up a fight when he was stabbed; the officer was providing medical aid to a victim at the time of the incident.

Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Andy Lot said the incident is under investigation and, as with all assaults on a correctional officer, charges are recommended against the suspect. Lot said the officer was sent to hospital following a stab wound to the arm and has since been released.

"He is expected to make a full recovery," Lot told The Observer.

As the weapon had just been used in attacking an inmate at the time the officer was stabbed, Randle confirmed the officer is on "the cocktail," a medical treatment plan used when someone comes into contact with items that might be contaminated.

The Observer has reached out to Correctional Service Canada for comment.