VIDEO: Correctional officers protest unsafe work conditions at Saanich jail

Friday morning protest spurred by violence toward officers

Dozens of correctional officers rallied outside Wilkinson Road jail Friday morning to protest unsafe work conditions including high levels of violence.

Some officers came on their day off while others were able to join the rally during the 10 a.m. inmate lockup that serves as their break. The Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre at 4216 Wilkinson Rd. is the only maximum security centre on the Island.

Dean Purdy, the longtime BCGEU vice president of Corrections and Sheriff Services, and also a officer at Wilkinson Road, held court to bring attention to the unsafe conditions and lack of support the officers are experiencing.

“We’ve had unsafe situations for correctional officers, I’d put it up there as one of the most stressful and difficult occupations,” Purdy said. “A lot of people don’t know what goes on behind those walls”

RELATED: Overcrowding, targeted violence spur protest at Saanich jail

RELATED: ‘Double-bunking’ still a problem for B.C. provincial jails

He also said that “staff are exposed to everything from hangings to slashings, really bad beatings, overdoses, some of the officers have feces and urine thrown on them as a form of intimidation.”

There are about 200 correctional officers at Wilkinson and about 300 inmates, he said. Hiring additional staff isn’t the only solution.

What’s happening, Purdy said, is that ongoing violence has escalated at all seven maximum security jails in the province and not only are more correctional officers needed, but also a change in the way certain inmates are managed.

“In 2002 the officer to inmate ratio was 1 to 20 and now it’s as high as 1 to 40 in this Saanich jail and 1 to 72 in other B.C. jails,” Purdy said. “About 95 per cent of the violence is done by three per cent of the [inmate] population, the corrections branch needs to change direction and better manage how it handles the populations [within the living units].”

There needs to be more support beyond the inherent risk that officers assume working inside a maximum security jail, he added.

“Want to see more support for officers who use force to manage inmates, we’re seeing that support fall off. When they can do their job effectively it makes for a safer environment for inmates and officers.”

reporter@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two-legged B.C. dog gets prosthetic leg
Next story
West Shore RCMP seeking public’s help in locating wanted person

Just Posted

Community rallies while Hannah Day fights for her life

Funds quickly surpass goal to support Hannah Day’s family in staying by her bedside

Multiple Saanich sites considered for velodrome proposal

Cycling community would benefit from covered velodrome

Victoria’s Bay Centre offers free retail space in new contest

The ‘Pop-up Your Shop’ contest is running until April 15

‘CSI for wildlife’: eDNA detects endangered frog near Lillooet

Resulting in tripling of the known range of the species

Pop-up beer garden pours in Centennial Square

Beer truck features 12 drinks on tap

Two-legged B.C. dog gets prosthetic leg

GoFundMe campaign raised more than $4,400 for Iranian-born Roo

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

B.C. teacher not issued certificate lodges human rights complaint after sexual assault charge stayed

To date the TRB has not decided if it will issue him a teaching certificate

B.C. needs to update laws to protect pets from dying in snare traps: Animal activists

The Fur-Bearers advocate for new rules on setting traps near public areas

UPDATED: Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

Most Read