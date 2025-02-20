Correctional Service seizes $150,000 in contraband at Agassiz's Mountain Institution

Electronics, illicit substances seized

Correctional officers at medium-security Mountain Institution seized nearly $150,000 of contraband – including electronics and methamphetamine – on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Correctional Service Canada said items seized included SD card readers, cell phones, charging cables, nicotine patches, cannabis concentrate and methamphetamine. The total institutional value of the seizures is $149,370.

The Agassiz RCMP has been notified and an investigation is ongoing.

"The Correctional Service of Canada uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions," The CSC stated. "These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors. CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone."

The CSC has set up a phone tip line for all federal institutions to receive information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.