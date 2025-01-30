'Corrective action' required in wake of pig-abuse video at Johnston's plant in Chilliwack

'Greater support for both food safety and the humane treatment of animals' coming after provincial inspection

Some corrective action including extra worker training will be required by Johnston's Packers at the processing plant in Chilliwack in the wake of an Animal Justice video alleging abuse.

"We are always concerned about reports of animal-welfare issues," said the statement from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food released on Jan. 30, in response to queries from The Chilliwack Progress.

Video footage timed for release in December by Animal Justice just before Christmas 2024, purported to show pigs inside the processing plant that were "left in agony, cut open while still alert and conscious."

The animal activists said some of the video clips showed "blatant violations of animal protection laws" and "appalling conditions" at the plant. The video clips were recorded by an "anonymous whistleblower" who worked at the Chilliwack facility, which handles 500 pigs per day.

Investigations were subsequently launched in December by the ag ministry as well as the BC SPCA to verify these assertions.

A ministry veterinarian has since visited the plant in Chilliwack to complete an "in-depth review of practices," as well as advising of changes coming for the agri-food industry that will include "re-focusing the role of inspectors to greater support both food safety and the humane treatment of animals at all slaughter facilities."

"Johnston's Packers is required to take corrective actions, including adjusting its production practices, occupational health and safety, and worker training," said the ministry release.

"The (Agriculture) Ministry has an inspector assigned to all provincially licensed facilities, for each day they operate, to ensure compliance with regulations and standards prescribed by the BC Meat Inspection Regulation and Abattoir Code of Practice document.

"All animals in B.C. deserve to be treated with care and respect. Under B.C.’s Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the BC SPCA is mandated to investigate animal welfare concerns, and their investigation is ongoing."

There were hours of footage shot in the plant, which were verified and reviewed by Animal Justice and submitted to authorities.

The clips showed abuse, the group alleged, including kicking, stunning and prodding the pigs, which netted they say netted the company a prohibition order.

Along with improper use of stunning equipment, the company has since been issued a warning letter "for violating Section 13 of the meat inspection regulation," which requires that animals be slaughtered humanely, the Animal Justice release said.

The company will have to provide ministry-ordered training in stunning techniques for workers and increasing oversight of the process at these plants by inspectors. It is being asked to reduce choke points within the facility, the group says.

“This prohibition order is an important step, but it’s deeply troubling that it took a whistleblower to bring these horrific abuses to light," said Camille Labchuk, exective director of Animal Justice, who is also a lawyer.

"It’s also concerning that the ministry is now calling on its own meat inspection staff, who were already on-site, to increase scrutiny, raising serious questions about how these violations were allowed to happen in the first place.

“Behind closed doors, animals suffer in ways the public rarely sees, and this case is a stark reminder of the urgent need for stronger oversight and real accountability in slaughterhouses to prevent future cruelty."

Johnston's officials have not responded to requests for comment from The Progress.