CO’s call off efforts to trap bear who attacked North Island man

The BC Conservation Service has abandoned its attempts to trap a bear following an attack that left a North Island man with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The July 1 attack happened in such a remote area officers don’t think the bear is a danger to the public.

Conservation Officer Jon Paquin said the attack happened on a remote logging road near Woss, which is roughly 50 kilometres southeast of Port McNeill.

“We had set up traps, but there’s been no activity at the sight so we are just monitoring the situation now,” he told Black Press Friday.

Paquin added the man’s dog that was with him at the time of the attack was unharmed, adding there will be no more information released at this time.

The victim did not respond to a Black Press request for an interview.

RELATED: Mid-Island ‘hot spot’ for bears records 60 reports in two months