COs euthanize cougar that killed small dog in Port Hardy

Cougars preying on non-natural food sources in residential areas are a risk to public safety

A small dog was killed by a cougar around 7:30 a.m. yesterday (June 18) in a residential backyard in downtown Port Hardy.

Numerous calls to conservation were sent in from worried residents. This resulted in officers and a contracted houndsman attending and tracking down the cougar, where it was "safely put down shortly afterwards to ensure people in the community were safe," stated a news release from conservation.



Conservation noted that cougars preying on non-natural food sources in residential areas are a risk to public safety. For more cougar safety tips, please visit WildSafeBC.

Cougar conflicts can be reported to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.