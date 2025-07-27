 Skip to content
Man sustains minor injuries in cougar encounter in northwest B.C.

A Conservation K-9 team has been deployed near Smithers and Conservation officers set a live trap, RCMP said
Interior-News Staff
27716035_web1_211014-CDT-Elk-Valley-CO-1_1
(Twitter/BC Conservation Officer Service)

B.C. Conservative Officers have set a live trap in Smithers after a man came into contact with a cougar Saturday, July 26. 

Police said the man sustained injuries but did not require medical attention. 

The encounter with the cougar occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. on a residential property near the boat launch on St. Anne Road in Smithers.

Police said a Conservation K9 team has also been dispatched.

"We're sharing this information to help keep the community informed and safe,” noted Cst. Jocelyn Foidart, Smithers RCMP media relations officer in a news release. “If you live near or plan to visit the Lake Kathlyn area, please be aware of your surroundings and report any cougar sightings immediately.” 

Anyone who sees a cougar is encouraged not to approach it but report the sighting by calling the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7727.

About the Author: Interior-News Staff

Read more

