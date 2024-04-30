Cost for B.C. to host 7 FIFA World Cup 2026 games doubles to $483M-$581M

Officials released the figure during an update Tuesday in Vancouver

The new projected cost for B.C. to host seven FIFA World Cup Games in 2026 will leave British Columbians with a bill of $100 million to $145 million, the province announced Tuesday (April 30).

Minister Lana Popham said the province will fund the difference between projected costs and projected revenues out of provincial contingencies in defending the higher costs.

Current cost estimates peg the total cost of hosting the games between $483 million and $581 million – a substantial increase from the original costs estimated before Vancouver was chosen as a host city, in March 2022, of $240 to $260 million. The new estimates also include a sizable contingency, with the acknowledgement that conditions may change in the future.

Projected direct revenues from hosting the seven games range between $383 million to $436 million.

“This is an investment that taxpayers are making, absolutely, which is why we believe that this budget is prudent and we are respecting the taxpayers’ investment,” Popham said. “We are going to keep costs low and maximize the benefits that this opportunity brings.”

Vancouver Ken Sims, who joined Popham and federal sports minister Carla Qualtrough among others during the announcement, also defended the new figures.

“There is government accounting, there is regular accounting, but let’s make this really simple,” he said. “Sure, there are going to be more costs than revenues, but over the long-term, the benefits are massive and they will more than pay for that deficit. This is a non-brainer.”

One million visitors are expected to visit the province between 2026 and 2031, generating $1 billion in additional dollars to the provincial GDP during that period.

Sim said Vancouver is in competition with other cities for global tourists and cannot rest on its laurels.

Reasons for the inflated new estimate include that Vancouver was originally only set to host five games, not seven because of a change in tournament format, as well as inflation and additional FIFA requirements.

They include improvements to BC Place and the installation of a grass field among other elements. Staff told reporters during a technical briefing all of those factors accounted for the increase, but could not specifically distinguish between the different elements.

Popham said events like the World Cup can put a global spotlight on the province, adding that all parts of the province will benefit from the exposure, not just Vancouver.

B.C. United’s Todd Stone, MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, questioned the additional cost increase and called on government to release the full hosting contract as promised by Premier David Eby in March so that the public can see all of the numbers.

“We are going to continue to press the government to understand what accounts for that cost escalation,” Stone said.

Stone acknowledged that the event could bring economic benefits to B.C.

“But that doesn’t take away the requirements to understand what the budget is today and what potentially could come,” he said.