The Santa bus is coming to town, double-decker style, this weekend. (YouTube/BC Transit)

Costumed buses hit Victoria streets with free rides on Santa Bus

Double-deckers turn 20 with fanfare, Santa Bus comes Dec. 11, 12

Things are twice as nice on Victoria’s buses as BC Transit celebrates 20 years of the double-decker and launches the annual Santa Bus.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of double decker buses in the Victoria Regional Transit System.

On Aug. 1, 2000, 10 double-deckers rolled into service and since then, have collectively logged more than 11 million kilometres.

These were the first double-decker transit buses in North America and BC Transit now has 67 in the fleet, providing safe, reliable and efficient travel for people across the region.

BC Transit is now planning retirement activities for the first 10 that entered service. The retiring buses will be replaced by new double-deckers early in 2021.

BC Transit also produced a video series called Tales from the Top Deck, which will be shared on social media this month.

READ ALSO: Masks now mandatory on BC Transit buses, at covered bus stops

One of the original buses will also soon hit the streets in the original design and colour scheme.

It won’t be the only bus decked out – watch for the one with the big red nose as the Santa Bus returns to the . Catch a glimpse or catch a ride on the red-nosed bus on Friday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 12. The Santa Bus is free to ride on both days.

Safety measures on transit include a mandatory face covering policy, increased cleaning of buses and facilities, installation of full driver doors and vinyl panels, and following capacity management practices.

Face coverings are mandatory on all BC Transit buses with the exception of those with health conditions or with physical, cognitive or mental impairments who cannot wear one; people who cannot remove a mask on their own and children under the age of 12.

Check the schedule at bctransit.com/victoria to find a Santa Bus.

 

Most Read