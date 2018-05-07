Saanich Pound officer Susan Ryan with the tranquilized cat caught in the yard of a Gordon Head home on Monday. Conservation officer Peter Pauwels is releasing the animal into the woods. Twitter

Cougar caught in yard of Gordon Head home

Bloodhounds called in to track cougar

Bloodhounds were called in to track and capture a cougar from a Gordon Head yard at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Conservation officer Peter Pauwels removed the animal from the 4300-block of Gordon Head Rd. It’s believed the cougar was finally tranquilized while in a tree.

The cougar is likely the same one reported several times in Saanich throughout Saturday and Sunday in the area of Queenswood and Ten Mile Point.

The News’ is still waiting to confirm where

Pauwels will release the animal back into the wild.

Wildlife conservation often use bloodhounds, handled by a third-party contractor, to track cougars and bears.

There was no unusual or aggressive behaviour reported by the animal and cougars do frequent rural and urban areas of Saanich. In 2015, a cougar made its way into James Bay after a stint near the Saanich and Oak Bay border. It was tranquilized, tagged and released into the Sooke Hills.

reporter@saanichnews.com

