Cougar caught in yard of Gordon Head home

Saanich Pound officer Susan Ryan with the tranquilized cat caught in the yard of a Gordon Head home on Monday. Conservation officer Peter Pauwels is releasing the animal into the woods. Twitter

Bloodhounds were called in to track and capture a cougar from a Gordon Head yard at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Conservation officer Peter Pauwels removed the animal from the 4300-block of Gordon Head Rd. It’s believed the cougar was finally tranquilized while in a tree.

Today we received another report of a cougar in #Saanich #yyj. Our Pound Officer and @_BCCOS attended, found the cougar and tranquilized it. It will now be relocated. 👍 pic.twitter.com/QGZ5hzrh7J — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) May 7, 2018

The cougar is likely the same one reported several times in Saanich throughout Saturday and Sunday in the area of Queenswood and Ten Mile Point.

Pauwels will release the animal back into the wild.

Wildlife conservation often use bloodhounds, handled by a third-party contractor, to track cougars and bears.

There was no unusual or aggressive behaviour reported by the animal and cougars do frequent rural and urban areas of Saanich. In 2015, a cougar made its way into James Bay after a stint near the Saanich and Oak Bay border. It was tranquilized, tagged and released into the Sooke Hills.

