Const. Stephen Reichert said Tuesday morning a cougar was spotted near Rudd Park and is the latest of multiple reports that police have received since July 7. (File photo)

Cougar continues to hunt for pets and small animals in Saanich’s Gorge Tillicum area

Police received ‘credible report’ of a cougar on Eldon Place near Rudd Park at around 6:15 a.m

Saanich Police are warning residents of a cougar living and hunting pets in the Gorge Tillicum area following another sighting.

Const. Stephen Reichert said Saanich Police received a “credible report” of a cougar on Eldon Place near Rudd Park at around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

RELATED: Conservation officer expects to see more cougars in urban areas

“This sighting is a continuation of multiple reports that have been received since July 7 and indicates that a cougar has been living and hunting small animals [and] pets in the area,” Reichert said.

Saanich Police are working with the BC Conservation Service to locate the animal.

Reichert said area residents should be aware of their surroundings to ensure the safety of small pets, children, and themselves.

Tuesday’s sighting comes after Saanich Police responded to a report of a cougar wandering through the area near Uptown late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, with the reported location being the corner of Saanich Road and Blanshard Street. Saanich Police later received multiple reports of a cougar in the area of Hampton Park, along Tillicum Road between Burnside Road West and Regina Avenue.

All previously reported locations appear close to Tuesday’s reported location.

READ MORE: Saanich police advising residents to be on the lookout for a cougar believed to be hunting small pets

A provincial conservation officer expects that cougars will continue to appear in urban areas at current rates.

“We will continue to see cougars in urban areas, probably at about the same frequency as now,” said Peter Pauwels, a provincial conservation officer. “Cougars do not like busy areas, but will explore them in the search for available and vacant habitat.”

