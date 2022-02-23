Cougar euthanized in North Saanich after killing four goats

A cougar deemed responsible for killing four goats in North Saanich was put down Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Conservation officers euthanized a male cougar in North Saanich near John Dean Provincial Park after it killed four goats.

According to a B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) statement to Black Press Media, the cougar attacked the goats sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 22), killing them in their pen.

Officers tracked the cougar, in possession of a dead goat, to a nearby tree. COS said the cougar was in poor condition because it was an unsuccessful hunter — hence the predation of livestock.

“The COS encourages all livestock owners to protect their animals from predators by locking them in a barn at night, installing electric fencing and using guardian dogs,” it said. “Good animal husbandry keeps our wildlife wild and safe.”

