‘Blatant disregard for ethical hunting’: cougar kittens poached on Vancouver Island

Poaching wildlife is a serious offence under the BC Wildlife Act. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service)

The paws and heads of two kittens were removed in area northwest of Duncan

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is asking the public for information related to the poaching of two cougar kittens near Hill 60 Forest Service Road sometime within the last week.

According to officers, the animals were found with their paws and heads removed.

Poaching wildlife is a serious offence under the BC Wildlife Act, reminds the Conservation Officer Service, and it is illegal to kill cougar kittens (any cougar with spots or under one year of age), or cougars in a family unit.

“The killing of cougar kittens shows a blatant disregard for ethical hunting and wildlife conservation,” said Duncan Conservation Officer Mark Kissinger. “Thankfully, this is not the type of offence we see frequently.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

The #BCCOS is asking the public for info after 2 cougar kittens were illegally shot & killed in the #CowichanValley “The killing of cougar kittens shows a blatant disregard for ethical hunting & wildlife conservation,” said #Duncan CO Mark Kissinger. https://t.co/K3e0VC6pCG pic.twitter.com/YfoBoPAOgB — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) May 5, 2022

Lake CowichanWildlife