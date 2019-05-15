File photo/submitted

Cougar seen near Courtenay middle school

B.C. Conservation Officer Service issues warning Wednesday

Conservation officers are warning people to avoid the woods around three Comox Valley schools after a cougar sighting Wednesday.

The cougar was spotted May 15 near Lake Trail Middle School on Willemar Avenue in Courtenay.

“Conservation officers were notified immediately of the cougar sighting and conducted a search but have not located the animal,” noted a press release from School District 71.

COs warn that the wooded areas around Lake Trail school as well as École Puntledge Park and Arden Elementary should be avoided for the next “couple days” as they search for the cat.

“Schools will continue classroom instruction and signage has been posted on the grounds around each school as an additional reminder to staff, students, families, and visitors to be vigilant and avoid the wooded areas,” the press release notes.

Anyone who sees wildlife in the community that could pose a threat to safety is asked to call the B.C. Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952- 7277.

