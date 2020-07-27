A reported cougar sighting near Cordova Bay prompted a warning from police. (Unsplash)

Cougar sighting near Cordova Bay prompts police warning

Be mindful of surroundings, family members, pets, says Saanich police

Saanich police are warning the public of a cougar spotted near Cordova Bay Sunday night.

Police say a resident contacted them after seeing a cougar in their yard. It’s believed to be the same cougar seen in the area two weeks prior, reportedly demonstrating ‘unusual behaviours.’

People who live in the area from Sayward, Fowler or Cordova Bay roads to Mattick’s Farm are being asked to be mindful of their surroundings, families and pets.

Police say B.C. Conservation officers are following up in the area Monday.

RELATED: Cougar spotted near Colwood’s Royal Bay High School Sunday morning

Most Read