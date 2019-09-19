(Black Press Media file photo)

Cougar sighting reported near two Sooke schools

Sighting near Ecole Poirier Elementary and Journey Middle School

A cougar was spotted near two schools in Sooke on Thursday afternoon.

A Sooke School District spokesperson said the sighting was in the area of Ecole Poirier Elementary School and Journey Middle School.

While neither school is in a hold-and-secure at the moment, they are working on dismissal procedures.

An e-mail from Ecole Poirier Elementary that was sent out to families says “all students that walk home will be held at school until someone is able to pick them up or we hear from parents regarding their wishes.”

The e-mail says the school is working with students that walk home to arrange this. Students that bus home or are picked up can continue as normal.

More to come.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP receives five cougar reports in two days in Colwood

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Elderly B.C. man gets 10 years in prison for sexually abusing young daughters
Next story
B.C. excels in societal well-being, lacks in economic prosperity: report

Just Posted

VicPD commandeers civilian boats to reach woman screaming, ‘he’s trying to kill me’

No charges laid in incident on Gorge Waterway

Victoria puppy dies after consuming poisonous mushrooms

A chocolate lab turned in to the Victoria Humane Society died Thursday morning

Forestry watchdog warned B.C. government about Bamfield Road in 2008

Ombusman’s specific concerns re-surface in wake of fatal bus crash

Mobile palliative care team launches for downtown Victoria’s homeless population

UVic, Cool Aid, Victoria Hospice and Island Health team up for end-of-life care services

Cougar sighting reported near two Sooke schools

Sighting near Ecole Poirier Elementary and Journey Middle School

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the province step in to upgrade the road to Bamfield?

The death of two University of Victoria students on a bus bound… Continue reading

Teens charged in stabbing death of B.C. man in strip mall parking lot

Two youths, aged 15 and 16, charged in Aug. 16 killing of South Surrey’s Paul Prestbakmo

B.C. Premier John Horgan worried about ‘rise of racism’

Asked to comment on Justin Trudeau’s ‘blackface’ incidents

Human case of West Nile virus reported on Vancouver Island

B.C. Centre for Disease Control confirmed case reported in August

Photos surface of Conservative candidate at B.C. event with people in blackface

The controversial “Black Peter” character has been a feature at Sinterklaas celebrations

B.C. Liberal leader says private sector development will help housing affordability

Andrew Wilkenson spoke in Kelowna during a real estate conference

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

Most Read