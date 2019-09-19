Cougar sighting reported near two Sooke schools

A cougar was spotted near two schools in Sooke on Thursday afternoon.

A Sooke School District spokesperson said the sighting was in the area of Ecole Poirier Elementary School and Journey Middle School.

While neither school is in a hold-and-secure at the moment, they are working on dismissal procedures.

An e-mail from Ecole Poirier Elementary that was sent out to families says “all students that walk home will be held at school until someone is able to pick them up or we hear from parents regarding their wishes.”

The e-mail says the school is working with students that walk home to arrange this. Students that bus home or are picked up can continue as normal.

More to come.

