Saanich Police received a report of a cougar sighting by a resident walking in Bow Park at about 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say at this time the sighting on the 3900 block of Bow Road can’t be confirmed to be a cougar and there has only been one report to the police about this animal.

The Saanich Police Dept are asking residents in the area to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings while utilizing the park, and to report any additional sightings to the police.