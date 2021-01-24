A cougar has been spotted at Royal Roads University on Sunday, Jan. 24. The sighting was reported on the western edge of the campus near the Langford Fire Department. (File photo)
Cougar spotted at Royal Roads University Sunday afternoon
Animal reported on western side of campus near Langford Fire Department
A cougar has been spotted in Royal Roads University area in Colwood Sunday afternoon.
Royal Roads shared on social media the alert, saying a confirmed report of the animal was seen on the western side of their campus near the Langford Fire Department.
B.C. Conservation has been reached for comment.
