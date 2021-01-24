Cougar spotted at Royal Roads University Sunday afternoon

Animal reported on western side of campus near Langford Fire Department

A cougar has been spotted at Royal Roads University on Sunday, Jan. 24. The sighting was reported on the western edge of the campus near the Langford Fire Department. (File photo)

A cougar has been spotted in Royal Roads University area in Colwood Sunday afternoon.

Royal Roads shared on social media the alert, saying a confirmed report of the animal was seen on the western side of their campus near the Langford Fire Department.

B.C. Conservation has been reached for comment.

