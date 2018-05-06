Cougar spotted in Saanich

Saanich Police report the sighting of a cougar near West Saanich Road and Interurban Road Saturday night.

Police received a call shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday from a resident who had spotted a cougar near the roadway on West Saanich Road near Old West Saanich Road. No persons or other animals interacted with the cougar, according to the witness.

Patrol officers were dispatched, but could not locate the animal. BC Conservation Officer Service was advised.

Police wish to advise residents and remind everyone that the change to warmer weather may mean an increase in wildlife sightings in residential areas. To learn more about how to reduce human-animal contact, visit wildsafebc.com.

To make a report to BC Conservation Officers, call 1-877-952-7277 or *7277 on mobile phones.