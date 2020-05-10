A cougar has been spotted near Royal Bay Secondary in Colwood on Sunday morning, May 10. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATED: Cougar spotted near Colwood’s Royal Bay High School Sunday morning

Conservation officers believe the animal has left area nearby Ryder Hesjedal Way and Pipet Place

A cougar was spotted near Royal Bay High School in Colwood on Sunday morning.

Conservation officers were called to Ryder Hesjadal Way and Pipet Place to patrol the area. West Shore RCMP tweeted that conservation believes the cougar had left the area, as of 10:15 a.m.

If you do see a cougar that poses a threat to public safety, you should call 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP) immediately.

READ MORE: Langford resident calling for cougar warning signs in nearby signs

ALSO READ: Conservation officer expects to see more cougars in urban areas

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of Colwood,ConservationWestshore RCMP

