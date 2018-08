Saanich Police report a cougar was sighted Thursday night in the vicinity of Outerbridge Park near Blenkinsop Road and Royal Oak Drive.

The cougar, which was spotted at about 7:45 p.m., is believed to be a juvenile and was described as grey in colour, roughly the stature of a medium-sized dog, with a very long tail and a feline head.

The animal was observed on the main trail and was last observed walking away along a secondary trail toward a group of homes. The Conservation Service was notified.