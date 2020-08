Police warning residents to be cautious, keep pets inside

The Saanich Police Department is warning residents to be alert after a cougar was spotted near Rithet’s Bog Park.

Three witnesses reported seeing the animal in the 900-block of Owlwood Place, according to a statement released late Monday night by the department.

Police are asking residents to be mindful of the area and keep pets inside.

