Cougar spotted near Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Central Saanich Police Service asking residents to be alert, keep pets indoors

A cougar sighting near the Saanich Peninsula Hospital prompted a warning from Central Saanich police Tuesday evening.

The department received reports of a cougar near the hospital on Sept. 21 but it wasn’t acting aggressively. Police took to Twitter to ask residents to be alert in the area and keep pets indoors.

COUGAR SIGHTING: We’ve received reports of a cougar sighting near Saanich Peninsula Hospital. Not aggressive but @_BCCOS informed. Please be alert and keep pets indoors #csaan ^ns — cspoliceservice (@cspoliceservice) September 22, 2021

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has been notified.

ALSO READ: Two cougar sightings prompt warning from Central Saanich police

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula