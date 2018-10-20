A resident spotted a cougar in the 700 block of Lily Avenue Saturday morning in Saanich. (Black Press/files)

Cougar spotted Saturday morning in Saanich

Police found paw prints consistent with cougars in the area

A man taking his dog out spotted a cougar around 1 a.m. Saturday in Saanich.

The resident scooped up his dog and called 9-1-1 after he spotted a large golden/brown cougar head protruding from the shrubs along his property line.

Police searched the in the 700 block of Lily Avenue but couldn’t find the cat. Fresh, large paw prints were found along the wooden patio stairs of the complainant’s residence, which were consistent to those of a cougar.

Police advise there is no imminent risk; however, it is a good reminder for the public that due to enhanced deer activity there is a possibility of more cougars being present.

Safety tips

– make noise prior to leaving your home in the early morning hours,

– keep your cat and dog food, and anything else that may attract wild animals inside your home,

– never approach a cougar,

– do not turn your back on a cougar, and stay calm.


