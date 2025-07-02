Island's Coulson Aviation signs 70-day contract to tackle B.C. wildfires

The helicopter can work in low-light conditions over affected areas

Coulson Aviation Canada and B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) have signed a 70-day contract for Coulson to operate one of its state-of-the-art Sikorsky S-61 helitankers for night operations.

This will be the first time Coulson has operated with Night Vision Goggles (NVG) for nighttime aerial firefighting in Canada.

"This contract represents an exciting milestone for Coulson Aviation Canada," said Britton Coulson, president and COO of Coulson Aviation, in a June 19 press release.

"We're proud to bring our global NVG firefighting experience to Canada and collaborate with the BC Wildfire Service to continue developing a program that enhances nighttime fire suppression capability in British Columbia," he added.

The NVG-equipped S-61 helitanker can deliver precise water drops in low-light conditions, extending operational effectiveness beyond traditional daylight limits, Coulson said.

Coulson Aviation already uses this technology in some of its other operations worldwide: its pilots and aircraft already have thousands of NVG hours and "tens of millions" of gallons of water or suppressant delivered at night. Coulson received the first NVG firefighting certification from Transport Canada in 2011, followed by the first approvals of their kind in Australia and the United States.

Coulson operates a Quick Reaction Force program year-round in southern California (partnering with the Orange County Fire Authority, the Los Angeles County FD and the Ventura County FD).

"The partnership with BCWS will blend Coulson's international NVG experience with local expertise, ensuring a safe and effective integration into British Columbia's wildlife response strategy," Coulson Aviation noted.

As of the end of June there were approximately 81 active wildfires in the province according to BCWS.

Coulson USA expands C-130 fleet

Coulson Aviation has expanded its fleet of C-130H Hercules aerial firefighting tankers to 10, following the acquisition in April of four aircraft from the New Zealand Defence Force.

The aircraft were slated to be relocated to Coulson USA's base in Thermal, California where they will undergo a full conversion and modernization. Each will be converted to include Coulson's proprietary RADS-XXL high-capacity, high-flow-rate aerial firefighting tank system.