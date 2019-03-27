Coun. Judy Brownoff recognized for quarter century on Saanich council

Coun. Judy Brownoff receives a plaque recognizing her 25 years on council from Mayor Fred Haynes during a ceremony Monday. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Painter)

Coun. Judy Brownoff received several rounds of applause including a standing ovation as Saanich recognized her for 25 years on council.

“What a leader, what leadership,” said Mayor Fred Haynes at the end of the presentation. “Her presence on council helped make Saanich what it is today.”

Brownoff, who appeared to tear up at one stage, thanked the audience, saying that she was honoured. “I’m just happy to do the work I do,” she said. “So thank you.”

Voters first elected Brownoff in 1993. Over the years, she has been involved with countless organizations and causes.

In his remarks, Haynes praised Brownoff as a passionate advocate for Saanich.

“When I went to FCM [Federation of Canadian Municipalities] for the first time, I saw this Trojan up there at the mic, telling all of Canada what Saanich is doing and what they should be doing on climate change, and derelict boats, and these things, and the same at UBCM [Union of British Columbia Municipalities] and the same at AVICC [Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities],” he said. “She has shown real leadership and real courage, and it has been a privilege to work with her.”

Similar comments also came from others. “Over the years, Judy and I did not always see eye to eye on various issues, but we did have a mutual respect for each other’s views and opinions,” said former councillor Leif Wergeland. “She continues to bring balance and passion to our [council] for the benefits of all Saanich residents.”

Monday’s presentation was not just a local affair, but also draw viewers from afar, including Coun. Colin Plant, who was watching it from a plane travelling back from New York City.

Congratulations to my @Saanich Council colleague Judy Brownoff on her recognition of 25 years of Service to #Saanich. — Colin Plant (@ColinPlant2018) March 26, 2019

I’ll be watching from 35,000 ft (bought the wifi package for $13) as I return from NYC with my students from our trip. It’s too bad our Council Procedures Bylaw does not permit electronic participation. #Saanich #yyjpoli https://t.co/W0HnG6q53U — Colin Plant (@ColinPlant2018) March 25, 2019

Monday’s presentation before the start of regular council meeting also had its lighter moments. “We are recognizing an amazing member of our council, an amazing woman in the community and a strength for many of us in our decision-making, and an advisor when I get out of line,” said Haynes.

