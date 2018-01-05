A cart sits in front of a tent pitched in Beacon Hill Park in Summer 2017. (News files)

Council approves $200,000 to clean up Victoria parks after homeless campers

Parks staff over budget for cleanup last year

City council has given approval for continued to clean-up after those sheltering overnight in Victoria parks.

Council heard there is continued demand for camping in parks despite councillors’ impressions that more housing units and sheltering are available. Although staff recommended $300,000 for cleanup, council approved $200,000 in the draft 2018 budget, the same amount as last year.

Thomas Soulliere, the city’s director of parks, recreation and facilities, said he wished he could report a decrease in need, but that is not what he has found.

“Our experience over the past year has indicated that demand is quite steady,” he said, adding they were on track to exceed last year’s budget. “The demand is certainly there and safety is priority for our team.”

RELATED: Tenting in Victoria city parks is up this summer

Councillors debated whether spending on park cleanup was the best use of money, rather than opening more shelters or creating housing for homeless people.

Coun. Charlayne Thornton-Joe and Mayor Lisa Helps said until there is more access to housing and shelter space, the city needs to allow the parks for camping.

“We’re not there yet,” said Coun. Charlayne Thornton-Joe, adding people continue to be turned away from shelters because they are over-capacity.

“Parks are unfortunately a place where people need to shelter. That’s going to be the case until people can get more housing,” said Mayor Lisa Helps.

RELATED: Roaming tent city lands in Colwood

Coun. Geoff Young said he would like to see a focus on opening up shelter beds and banning camping, as the park space was being damaged by campers, and park space was less enjoyable for others.

“People used to like living above a park. Now you live above a park, and you’re likely to get violent, profane, screaming fights below your window,” he said. “You’re likely to have people coming in and plugging into your outdoor plugs, or taking and using your water taps.

“People who want to use the parks early in the morning may find they’re essentially occupied and turned into campgrounds.”

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com

Previous story
Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry
Next story
Veterinarians warn of canine parvovirus outbreak in Sooke

Just Posted

Council approves $200,000 to clean up Victoria parks after homeless campers

Parks staff over budget for cleanup last year

Veterinarians warn of canine parvovirus outbreak in Sooke

Virus can affect dogs at any age, but is more likely to affect puppies

Merits of performance art debated on review of Victoria’s Indigenous Artist in Residence position

Councillors concerned not all performances were in Victoria

Father charged with murder of two young daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged in connection with deaths of daughters Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

Old Sidney wells will keep Town ‘treading water’ if quake happens

In the event of a major earthquake, securing food, water and shelter… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

Flu outbreak at care facilities on Vancouver Island

Island Health asks those who are ill to not visit hospitals, residential care or assisted living facilities

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Comox Valley’s Awesome All Winter and WinterFest Returns

More than 30 concerts, performances and live sites to heat up 2018 winter

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

Feeling stressed? New study says sniffing your partner’s shirt might help

Study found that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner’s scent

Scotties B.C. Women’s Curling Championship continue in Victoria

Nanaimo rink remains in hunt for last playoff spot

Sen. Lynn Beyak removed from Tory caucus over ‘racist’ post on website

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer made the announcement Thursday

Most Read