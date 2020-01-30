Council seek Oak Bay residents’ priorities in budget questionnaire

Oak Bay residents are invited to share their feedback on municipal services in a budget questionnaire available online until Feb. 13. (Oakbay.ca Image)

Oak Bay council is looking for feedback on residential priorities for budget expenditures.

The average household bill for municipal property taxes in Oak Bay is $3,000, which makes up about half of the municipality’s income.

Let's talk budget! To help Oak Bay Council understand community priorities, we want to hear from you! You're invited to provide feedback on the types of services and level of service that you want to have in #OakBay. Take our budget questionnaire: https://t.co/vYBG1zhyiD pic.twitter.com/2ShAM4xqeN — District of Oak Bay (@DistrictOakBay) January 26, 2020

Until Feb. 13, Oak Bay’s budget questionnaire offers an opportunity for residents to share their feedback on the types of services, quality and quantity of services in seven areas. These are animal control, collection and distribution, communication governance and planning, parks recreation and culture, protection and enforcement, regulation, and transportation.

The survey is 48 questions and is available at connect.oakbay.ca/budget-questionnaire.

travis.paterson@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter