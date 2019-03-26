Saanich has joined the Capital Regional District in declaring a climate emergency. (Black Press file photo)

Councillor wants to see concrete action after Saanich declares climate emergency

Coun. Nathalie Chambers doesn’t want declaration to be mere ‘lip-service’

A councillor hopes Saanich’s declaration of a climate emergency will mean more than just words.

“We all need to get on common ground so that we can get on with common action,” said Coun. Nathalie Chambers. “In the staff report, it would be really nice if we could articulate actions, so it [the declaration] isn’t merely lip-service, and that we all understand the steps that we are going forward with.”

She made these comments as Saanich council supported a motion the board of the Capital Regional District (CRD) had passed last month. It declared a climate emergency and called on the CRD to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

RELATED: CRD endorses Climate Emergency Declaration

The CRD has also asked member municipalities and electoral areas to pass individual motions in support.

Monday’s unanimous vote closes a circle for Coun. Ned Taylor, who had first raised the issue with the CRD in January, along with Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Sooke Mayor Maja Tait.

RELATED: CRD directors demand declaration of climate emergency

“Climate change is without one of the most pressing issues facing our world today, and Saanich has been what I consider to be a leader in addressing climate change and working towards reducing emissions,” said Taylor Monday. “What that said, I still think we can do more, and this is an opportunity for the entire region to actually work together and collaborate to combat climate change.”

He acknowledged that the existence of 13 separate municipalities and the CRD might make it difficult to coordinate efforts. “But this is an opportunity to say that climate change … is an emergency and that we should be working together as a region.”

Coun. Rebecca Mersereau agreed, noting the contributions of municipalities to greenhouse gas (GHGs) emissions. “There are levers that we can use to show leadership on this file, and I see this as a good way to challenge ourselves to do that,” she said.

Staff will bring forward a report with specific initiatives following an amendment by Coun. Judy Brownoff.

Whether Saanich can achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 remains outstanding.

RELATED: Saanich falls short of climate goals

RELATED: Saanich well off mark when it comes to meeting goals of climate plan

Pointing to Saanich’s own statistics, observers such as former councillor candidate Teale Phelps Bondaroff have said municipality needs to do more when it comes to reducing emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Victim of cyber attack speaks out, highlights Sidney generosity
Next story
New traffic light going up at McCallum and Florence Lake Road in Langford

Just Posted

VicPD seek witnesses to the assault of a youth

On March 24 three men with a white van accosted a youth walking on Dallas Road

Team Canada athletes training at CFB Esquimalt for 2019 Warrior Games

Games enhance the recovery of ill and injured soldiers

Coroner’s inquest announced for Oak Bay teen’s overdose death

Elliot Eurchuk was 16 years old when he died of an opioid overdose at his Oak Bay home

Snake seen slithering in Saanich neighbourhood

Police describe the animal as ‘large, pale [and] yellow’ suggesting it might be exotic

Councillor wants to see concrete action after Saanich declares climate emergency

Coun. Nathalie Chambers doesn’t want declaration to be mere ‘lip-service’

VIDEO: RCMP reveal five kids hit in deadly B.C. crash

The children range in age from six to 17.

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

Island Health announces funding for 52 projects on Island

$750,000 will go to fund these projects

UPDATED: Three dead in Surrey crash: police

Single-vehicle crash occurred around 10:30 a.m., police remain on-scene

Eviction halted for B.C. woman deemed ‘too young’ for seniors’ home

Zoe Nagler, 46, had been given notice after living in the seniors complex in Comox for six years

Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Stepfather think Chilliwack case should now be a homicide, but IHIT has not confirmed anything

Military officer accused of sexual misconduct, drunkenness in B.C., Alberta

Warrant Officer Jarvis Kevin Malone is charged under the National Defence Act

Most Read