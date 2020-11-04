Two Victoria councillors are bringing a motion to Thursday’s meeting in hopes of securing funding for free transit fare for Victoria’s unhoused community. (Black Press Media file photo)

Councillors seek free transit for Victoria’s homeless

Motion comes to council on Thursday

Transit should be free for people who are homeless, say two Victoria councillors.

Coun. Sarah Potts and Coun. Sharmarke Dubow are bringing a motion to council Thursday seeking monthly transit fare funding for people sheltering outdoors.

“Those sheltering outdoors in Victoria are typically not close in proximity to survival services,” the councillors’ motion reads. “Providing access to transit is one way to address access to survival services including shower facilities.”

READ ALSO: Beacon Hill Park’s unhoused install community tent as Victoria weather turns wet

The councillors write that unhoused community members – in responding to engagement with the Coalition to End Homelessness – indicated that access to hygiene and transit are top issues.

“Co-locating shower facilities in parks or opening existing shower facilities that are not currently in operation has been a challenge in terms of physical infrastructure, park bylaws, and city staff capacity.”

An estimated 250 people are sheltering outdoors in Victoria.

Coun. Potts and Coun. Dubow asked for $10,625 per month for the BC Transit Ticket Assistance Program, to be reviewed in six months time.

READ ALSO: Petition demands Victoria ‘save Beacon Hill Park’

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca.
Most Read