Counterfeiter bustedby Vic PD

Victoria police are recommending five counterfeit currency charges against a Vancouver man who had been in Victoria for only two days.

The Community Services Division’s Beat Section observed a man who had been suspected in two alleged counterfeit currency files over the course of Thursday and Friday of last week. It was alleged that the man had passed counterfeit $100 American currency and managed to get legitimate Canadian currency as change.

Officers arrested the man and, when he was searched, investigators found more than $1,000 in counterfeit American bills as well as further evidence that the man had passed the other counterfeit bills at other locations within Victoria. Victoria police have followed up with those businesses and are now recommending five charges against the suspect.

The counterfeit bills curiously did not display the words “The United States of America” but, in their place read”World Universal Bank Limited”.

Police urge anyone who has received one of these bills to immediately contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.