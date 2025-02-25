 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Couple, pets escape blaze that destroyed Vancouver Island home

Online fundraiser launched to assist Hilliers residents
Kevin Forsyth
Kevin Forsyth
250305-pqn-hilliers-house-burned
Fire destroyed a home in Hilliers the morning of Feb. 23.(GoFundMe)

No one was injured after fire destroyed a home in Hilliers early Sunday morning (Feb. 23).

The home is a total loss, according to Fire Chief Ron Schildroth with the Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was launched and has already raised close to $10,000.

A couple escaped from the fire with their pets, but are in need of clothes, shoes and food for themselves and their pets, including prescription food for their dog.

The GoFundMe page is located at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ceri-and-john. Donations are also being accepted at the PetroCanada station in Coombs.

As part of an automatic mutual aid agreement, fire departments from around the PQB area assisted Coombs-Hilliers, according to Schildroth.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

"It's still under investigation," Schildroth said.

Kevin Forsyth

About the Author: Kevin Forsyth

As a lifelong learner, I enjoy experiencing new cultures and traveled around the world before making Vancouver Island my home.
Read more

More News

B.C. legislature to vote on anti-Trump motion as U.S. confirms tariffs
B.C. legislature to vote on anti-Trump motion as U.S. confirms tariffs
Chemainus Valley Museum plans special exhibit on Japanese Canadians
Chemainus Valley Museum plans special exhibit on Japanese Canadians
2025 Parksville sand sculpting competition has 'Circus by the Sea' theme
2025 Parksville sand sculpting competition has 'Circus by the Sea' theme