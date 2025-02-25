Couple, pets escape blaze that destroyed Vancouver Island home

Online fundraiser launched to assist Hilliers residents

No one was injured after fire destroyed a home in Hilliers early Sunday morning (Feb. 23).

The home is a total loss, according to Fire Chief Ron Schildroth with the Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was launched and has already raised close to $10,000.

A couple escaped from the fire with their pets, but are in need of clothes, shoes and food for themselves and their pets, including prescription food for their dog.

The GoFundMe page is located at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ceri-and-john. Donations are also being accepted at the PetroCanada station in Coombs.

As part of an automatic mutual aid agreement, fire departments from around the PQB area assisted Coombs-Hilliers, according to Schildroth.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

"It's still under investigation," Schildroth said.