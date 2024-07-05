Couple with diversabilities from evacuated Kelowna apartment fear the future

Janelle Resendes and Paul Thomas found independence in Hadgraft Wilson Place as it was built to suit their needs

Janelle Resendes and Paul Thomas found their independence at Hadgraft Wilson Place in Kelowna.

The low-income apartment building was constructed with their needs in mind as wheelchair users.

But Resendes and Thomas haven't been able to live in their perfectly designed units for the past three months as ground-shifting from nearby construction of the University of B.C.'s downtown Kelowna campus has deemed the building unsafe for entry.

"I just really miss home," Resendes said, commenting that the dorms at Okanagan College where they are staying temporarily are small, don't have accessible bars in the right places, and the doors are heavy and challenging to navigate.

Despite being a couple, Resendes and Thomas have their own units at Hadgraft to fit their needs. Neither of the pair has ever had a fully accessible apartment and agree they've found a new level of freedom - a freedom they fear they might lose.

"Because we have diversabilities we have way more on us," said Thomas. "We need supports in place in order to level our lives out, otherwise we're going to spend the rest of our lives in the hospital."

The couple spoke about challenges in finding meaningful employment, the fact they can't get married without losing a portion of their person with disability payments, health-related costs like a customized wheelchair, and the lack of accessible housing in Kelowna.

The University of B.C. has made an offer of $12,000 to each unit at Hadgraft Wilson Place to assist them with the costs of living while being displaced. The offer, however, stipulates that UBC Okanagan and UBC Properties Trust are not taking responsibility for the damage to Hadgraft and that should money be awarded in the future through either of the proposed class action lawsuits the money accepted now will be deducted from that total.

When asked how they felt, Resendes and Thomas denied to comment with more than "money isn't everything."

The pair have done some searching for suitable housing in Kelowna, finding most accessible units are in senior buildings they don't qualify for. Anywhere else is simply not in the budget with one-bedroom rental costs in the city averaging rent of $1,921 for a one-bedroom apartment, according to the online rental platform Zumper.

A lawyer representing Hadgraft Wilson Place residents wrote in a statement dated July 3 that the money is "an important first step," but doesn't address certain concerns like the lack of accessible housing.

The letter penned by Adam Bordignon with Napoli Shkolnik Canada also highlighted concerns for people at Hadgraft with a mental disability and cannot manage their own affairs, the offer being on a per unit basis rather than for all adult residents with additions for children, and the offers inability "to provide meaningful relief, given the limited supply of affordable and accessible housing options in Kelowna."

A letter was also sent to the premier and the Ministry of Housing requesting assistance from the government in finding a long-term solution. Bordignon said that neither party has responded to the call for action.

Hadgraft Wilson Place residents are able to stay at the new Okanagan College dorms until Aug. 15. What happens next is still up in the air.

UBC put out a release on July 3 stating shoring is underway in the Hadgraft parkade, but it's too early to tell if the building can be saved.

Resendes choked up at the thought of never returning home.