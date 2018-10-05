Court documents reveal homicide victim faced assault charges

Police confirmed the 41-year-old, identified as Shawn Campbell, died of his injuries on Oct. 3. (GoFundMe) Police confirmed the 41-year-old, identified as Shawn Campbell, died of his injuries on Oct. 3. (GoFundMe)

The victim of a Sept. 29 assault in Saanich died on Oct. 3 — the day before he was scheduled to appear in court for an assault he allegedly committed days before the attack.

Shawn Campbell was supposed to appear on Oct. 4 after making bail for an alleged incident on Sept. 26 in Metchosin. Part of his bail conditions was that Campbell could not have contact with two individuals except to retrieve personal belongings under the supervision of a peace officer.

Campbell was also found guilty of assault in an incident from Dec. 2011.

The 41-year-old man was severely beaten in what Saanich Police are calling a “targeted incident.” Although one person was taken into custody after the attack on Saturday in the 3900 block of Carey Road, police are still asking anyone with information to come forward for what is now a homicide investigation.

