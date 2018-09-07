Camp leader Chrissy Brett and Ashley Mollison of the Alliance Against Displacement speak to the media about the fate of the Regina Park tent city outside the Victoria Courthouse during a previous hearing. (Black Press file photo)

Court grants injunction against Saanich’s tent city

The B.C. Supreme Court has granted an injunction ordering a homeless camp to vacate Saanich’s Regina Park.

Citing an increased fire risk, the court ordered the 100-some-odd residents of Camp Namegans, the makeshift tent city that has been set up at the park since May, to vacate Regina Park.

READ: Fire torches home at Saanich tent city

Justice Ward Branch said the residents had a reasonable time to meet the conditions of the terms of the fire order from the Saanich Fire Department but failed to do so.

The residents of Regina Park have been told they must leave by 7 p.m. Sept. 11. At that time the area will be fenced off and Saanich will begin remediation efforts.

Saanich representatives previously said they would need two to three weeks, during which time staff would remove hazardous materials, mow the lawn, and put down eight to 12 inches of wood chips. Once deemed fire safe, Saanich would then allow residents to seek overnight shelter, while prohibiting camping during the day.

READ: Province joins legal fight against Saanich’s tent city

More to come

