Courtenay firefighters tend to small fire at homeless encampment in city’s forested area

Smoke can be seen emanating from 25-30 feet up a tree in the Millard Nature Park in Courtenay. Photo by Terry Farrell A Courtenay Fire Department member carries a hose into the heavily wooded area at Millard Nature Park in Courtenay. Photo by Terry Farrell Fire damage to the base of a large tree was visible, apparently from a Saturday evening fire. Smoke could be seen coming from about 30 feet up the tree Sunday morning. Photo by Terry Farrell

Members of the Courtenay Fire Department responded to a call from the Millard Nature Park in south Courtenay, as remnants from a Saturday night fire at a homeless encampment threaten to ignite the forest.

Smoke could be seen late Sunday morning, coming from approximately 30 feet up a tree that apparently caught fire Saturday night.

(It is unclear at this time how the original fire was extinguished.)

Firefighting personnel faced challenges getting equipment into the heavily forested area, approximately 300 metres from the shopping mall parking lot (at the Winners end).

The crew on hand had neutralized the threat by early afternoon.

The Comox Valley Record has reached out to the Courtenay Fire Department for comment.

More to come…

