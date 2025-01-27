Courtenay RCMP asking for medical fitness review after person drives into restaurant

RCMP will determine if charges are appropriate after full investigation

On Sunday afternoon, a person drove their can into a Courtenay restaurant, injuring one person inside the business.

RCMP say that an 89-year-old driver was involved in the incident, which resulted in minor injuries to one person who was inside the Fatburger restaurant in Courtenay. A post on social media said that the injured person was a staff member at the restaurant, and the RCMP confirmed that they were treated for non-serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the SUV did not sustain injuries. The vehicle will be inspected to see if any mechanical issues contributed to the crash. Police will also be requesting a review of the driver's medical fitness, through the provincial medical fitness program. In B.C., a driver's medical examination is required in a number of circumstances. These include when RoadSafetyBC receives an unsolicited report of concern from a medical professional, police, a family member or other reliable sources. Drivers can also cause an examination to be required when they disclose a medical condition to ICBC. Finally, examinations are required when the driver turns 80, 85 and then every two years after.

Examinations can also be triggered when drivers are upgrading to commercial licences, or taking routing screening for commercial licences.

Police will determine if any charges are appropriate after all evidence available is examined fully.

"We are incredibly fortunate that no one sustained serious injuries in this incident," said media relations officer Monika Terragni. "The safety of everyone involved is our top priority and we are grateful that the outcome was not more severe."

This is the fourth time a driver has crashed a car into a business in the Comox Valley since September.